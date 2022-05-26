Actor Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault

Kevin Spacey |

US actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men on Thursday, according to CNN news report. Spacey was also charged with one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, the Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The charges relate to two alleged incidents in London in 2005, another two and 2008, and a further incident in Gloucestershire, western England, in 2013.

The victim of the 2005 incidents is now in his 40s, while the two men allegedly involved in the 2008 and 2013 incidents are now in their 30s, London's Metropolitan Police said.

Spacey has won two Academy Awards for his roles in "The Usual Suspects" and "American Beauty," and was artistic director of London's Old Vic theater from 2003 to 2015.

Read Also Kevin Spacey denies Anthony Rapp's sexual assault allegations