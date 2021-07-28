World Hepatitis Day 2021: History, significance, theme and all you need to know

World Hepatitis Day is observed on July 28 every year with the aim of raising awareness of the global burden of viral hepatitis and encouraging real change by promoting prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the same.

World Hepatitis Day is one of the eleven officially-mandated global public health campaigns marked by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Hepatitis is a condition that leads to the inflammation of the liver that causes severe liver disease and hepatocellular cancer. There are five main strains of the hepatitis virus A, B, C, D, and E - each with a different mode of transmissions, symptoms and treatments.

Hepatitis affects the lives of millions of people worldwide, causing both acute (short-term) and chronic (long-term) liver disease. Hepatitis B and C combined are the most common cause of deaths, accounting for 1.3 million lives lost each year.

World Hepatitis Day 2021 Theme

The theme of World Hepatitis Day 2020 is 'Hepatitis can't wait.' The WHO called countries and organisations to take action and raise awareness because Hepatitis Can’t Wait. Highlighting the need to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030.

With a person dying every 30 seconds from a hepatitis-related illness — even in the current COVID-19 crisis — we can’t wait to act on viral hepatitis.