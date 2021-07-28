World Hepatitis Day 2021: From types, symptoms to prevention, here's all you need to know about the liver disease

Follow these vital tips that can help you stay fit and fine throughout your life. Also, make sure to swear by these lifestyle modifications suggested in the article. So, read on to know more about, and take charge of your health right away!

Hepatitis is the inflammation of the liver. Inflammation is swelling and it can be seen when the tissues present in the body get infected or injured. Furthermore, it can take a toll on the functioning of the liver and damage it. Are you aware? Hepatitis can be acute that can be a short-term infection or chronic which is a long-term infection.

This is so because some types of hepatitis can invite acute infections while other types can lead to chronic infections. There are a large number of people who are battling this condition and are unaware of it.

Types of hepatitis

Hepatitis A and E: This can happen because of contaminated food or drinks water infected with the feces of a person suffering from it.

Hepatitis B: This is seen due to the transmission through semen, vaginal fluids, and blood that can be passed from a mother to a newborn at the time of delivery. Sharing needles and having unsafe or unprotected sex. UAL PRACTICES can invite hepatitis B.

Hepatitis C: You may get it when you come in contact with an individual having hepatitis C virus (HCV) or by recovering blood from a person infected with hepatitis C.

Hepatitis D: happens when blood or other body fluids the body through the one infected with the virus.

The symptoms: Having symptoms such as dark urine, stomach pain, jaundice that is yellow skin, pale stool, fever, poor appetite, joint pain and weight loss will require immediate intervention as this can indicate hepatitis.

The risk factors: If you are one of them who tends to share needles, practice unsafe sex, have many sex partners, consume a large amount of alcohol, or have poor nutrition then you are at a greater risk of suffering from hepatitis.

Here is how to eliminate hepatitis?

It is the need of the hour to spread awareness and educate people regarding this fatal condition to manage it promptly.

Get vaccinated for hepatitis A and hepatitis B after consulting the doctor.

Stick to safe-sex practices. Avoid sharing needles, personalized items such as razors, nail cutters, scissors, toothbrushes, and hair clippers. Be alert while getting tattooed. See that the needle is new and not broken. Make sure the place where you are going to get the tattoo is hygienic and all the equipment and instruments are sterilized properly before using.

Equipment that is used for manicures or piercings should be cleaned from time to time as it may have someone’s blood in it.

Practicing good personal hygiene can do the trick here. Don’t forget to wash your hands with soap and water from time to time.

Keep in mind that you should not use an infected person’s personal items.

Also make sure that the blood transfused to a person or one’s relative is been tested negative for hepatitis b and hepatitis c

Avoid drinks having ice cubes, alcohol, using foods items washed or made with contaminated water. Moreover, adhere to a well-balanced diet.

The last word

We need to eliminate hepatitis in order to reduce morbidity and mortality that can be seen owing to it. This is so because hepatitis can cause scarring of the liver and ultimately liver damage. Hence, one may need a liver transplant as the liver will fail to function properly. Taking all the precautions and timely screening, diagnosis and treatment can be helpful in the elimination of hepatitis.

(The author is Consultant Gastroenterologist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road)