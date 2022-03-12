World Glaucoma Day 2022: Early signs; how to prevent it before its too late

Glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness in the world accounting for up to 8 percent of total blindness. It’s thought that 4.5 million people are blind because of the condition.

In India, Glaucoma is the leading cause of irreversible blindness with approximately 12 million people affected and nearly 1.2 million people blind from the disease.

Glaucoma is the name given to a group of eye condition that damage the optic nerve that connects our eyes to the brain. The disease process is slow, progressive, and irreversible. Thus, there are seldom any symptoms in the initial stages and the eyesight deterioration that happens subsequently, cannot be recovered. However, early diagnosis, careful monitoring, and the use of regular treatment can prevent further damage, and most patients can maintain vision for life.

While most cases of Glaucoma may have absolutely no eye related complaints in the initial stages, some types of the disease (Acute angle closure glaucoma) may have symptoms such as severe eye pain with redness. Some other nonspecific issues like headache and nausea may often be there but usually are ignored or attributed to other causes.

While Glaucoma tends to run in families, anyone can have the disease, nonetheless. Around 50 percent of people with glaucoma do not know that they have Glaucoma. Some other risk factors include high or low blood pressure, diabetes, and history of migraine. An injury to the eye, illness or taking certain types of medication, such as steroids, can also cause glaucoma.

If you're at increased risk, you may need more frequent or earlier screening. If a member of your family has been diagnosed with glaucoma, rest of the members (brothers, sisters and children) should get their eyes tested to rule of early disease.

Everyone above the age of 40 years must get an annual screening for glaucoma, irrespective of any eye complaints. Regular eye check ups are the best from of prevention against Glaucoma. Early diagnosis of Glaucoma and appropriate treatment can help the person maintain his/her sight for life. Maintaining your overall health, proper nutrition and protecting your eyes from any kind of damage can also prevent you from developing Glaucoma.

(Dr Sandeep Buttan, Technical Lead Eye Heath Asia at Sightsavers. Views are personal)

