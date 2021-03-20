World Down Syndrome Day 2021: Significance, history - All you need to know

World Down Syndrome Day, also known as WDSD is observed on March 21 every year. The day was started to raise awareness about the inherent right of the people suffering from down syndrome to be accepted and included as valued and equal members of the community.

What is Down Syndrome

The NIH Down Syndrome Consortium defines it as a congenital disease that happens due to a defect in the chromosome, which leads to intellectual impairment and physical abnormalities. It is a gene defect at birth and is a life-long condition. Normally a person has 46 chromosomes, but a person suffering from Down Syndrome has 47 chromosomes and having an extra chromosome disrupts the way body and mind function.

History of World Down Syndrome Day

It is a global awareness day which has been officially observed by the United Nations since 2012. The date for WDSD being the 21st day of the 3rd month, was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome.

Theme of World Down Syndrome Day 2021

The World Down Syndrome Day 2021 Theme is 'We Decide.' The theme signifies that all people with Down syndrome should have full participation in decision making about matters relating to, or affecting, their lives.

#LotsOfSocks Campaign

The #LotsOfSocks campaign exists to raise awareness of Down syndrome. In order to get involve, one just needs to choose some socks that are going to get noticed, they might be mismatched socks or your craziest and most colorful socks. The main aim of the campaign to get more people talking about down syndrome.