World Contraception Day: Five side effects of birth control pills

Birth control pills | File

September 26 is designated as World 'Contraception Day' to raise awareness about birth control and healthy pregnancy. This day also captures the 2030 agenda under the 3.7 target to ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive healthcare services, which includes family planning and the integration of reproductive health into national strategies and programs.

The improved access to contraception and its uptake in family programs has led to high-risk pregnancies, maternal and child mortality, and unplanned pregnancies.

The following are the side effects of contraceptive pills:

Nausea

Few people experience mild nausea at the beginning of taking pills, but this usually subsides in sometime.

Headaches and migraines

The birth control pills can cause hormonal imbalance leading to headaches. The frequency of headaches or migraines can increase.

Mood swings

Hormonal changes have a significant impact on a person's emotions and mood. A person's mood might be impacted by hormonal changes. Some studies, such as a 2016 Danish survey of one million women, imply a connection between hormonal contraception and depression.

Missed periods

Very light periods or skipped periods can occur as a result of using birth control tablets. The hormones they contain are the reason behind this. People can use the pill to safely skip a period depending on the type of birth control they use.

Blood clots and High Blood pressure, or Hypertension

According to a study, there is evidence that shows risk of taking pills can increase the risk of blood clots, hypertension, and blood pressure. These side effects are serious but rare.

The method of birth control that prevents conception most successfully, and fits with your lifestyle is the ideal method. Male condom is the most recommended method for birth control.