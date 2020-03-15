We are what we eat: How to achieve good gut health with Ayurveda

We make a silent agreement with the food during consumption. The energy of food has a very strong influence on our mental, physical and emotional well-being. Our body is a temple and food is the greatest offering, affecting both our mind and body.

Food has certain tendencies, named after our mental states, namely rajasic (passion), sattvic (purity) and tamasic (ignorance). Ayurveda says that food and human beings are inseparable. We get inner clarity, peace if we consume sattvic food; aggression and restlessness from tamasic and rajasic food fuels our passions.

Skin reflects the inner health of the body that depends on the proper assimilation of food. Ayurveda states that Rakt Dhatu, the nutrition in the blood nourishes our skin and the assimilation in the gut transmits the nutrition to the blood.