We are what we eat: How to achieve good gut health with Ayurveda

We make a silent agreement with the food during consumption. The energy of food has a very strong influence on our mental, physical and emotional well-being. Our body is a temple and food is the greatest offering, affecting both our mind and body.
Food has certain tendencies, named after our mental states, namely rajasic (passion), sattvic (purity) and tamasic (ignorance). Ayurveda says that food and human beings are inseparable. We get inner clarity, peace if we consume sattvic food; aggression and restlessness from tamasic and rajasic food fuels our passions.
Skin reflects the inner health of the body that depends on the proper assimilation of food. Ayurveda states that Rakt Dhatu, the nutrition in the blood nourishes our skin and the assimilation in the gut transmits the nutrition to the blood.
If the food we are eating is healthy but our gut is not assimilating it at its optimum best, we would not receive the nutrition needed to regenerate, repair and functioning of the entire body cells including skin cells.
The gut should also effectively remove toxins else the body will create more fat cells to store toxins and inflammation and breakouts on the skin occur. Ayurveda refers to these toxins as ama, which is the main cause of ageing and dull, lifeless, lacklustre skin.
The gut microbiome is the gamut of microbes in the form of mucus that protects the lining of our intestine that also helps in proper assimilation of food. In Ayurveda, various fermented drinks are recommended to improve and preserve the gut microbiome...
Black carrot kanji, rice water, chaas, curd ensure that the toxins are removed and the gut functions optimally.
Drink lukewarm lemon juice water with ajwain, fennel, cumin seeds, mint leaves to cleanse the gut of toxins first thing in the morning and promote digestive fire.
One should also practise oil pulling to remove the accumulated toxins, as Ayurvedic believes that during sleep the toxins from the body get accumulated in the mouth.
Five common causes of poor gut health are high acidic diet, packaged and preserved food, lack of exercise, excessive intake of coffee, tea, alcohol. Regular use of antibiotics without taking probiotics, stress, lack of sleep, tension and smoking also contribute to poor gut health.
In older times a drink called Chirata was made by soaking the herb and consuming the decoction first thing in the morning during the change of season. This bitter herb tonic would improve digestion, assimilation, improve appetite and purify blood resulting in glowing skin.
During changing weather my Acharya also made us do laghu Shanka Parakshan Kriya, a yogic kriya to thoroughly clean our gut of toxins resulting in enhanced immunity, healthy assimilation and glowing skin with no joint pains and aches.
Include fermented foods as mentioned already in diet. Ayurveda recommends eating only fresh foods as they are healthy for gut and easily digested. Any food prepared four or more hours prior to consumption turns acidic or tamasic. Eating fresh foods will ensure healthy absorption. Avoid having antibiotics without probiotics.
Avoid caffeine as much as possible and avoid tea, coffee empty stomach.
Avoid smoking and excess alcohol.
Avoid fizzy drinks, high in sugars, preserved, packages food and junk food.
Avoid red meats.
Ayurveda believes that our skin reflects what we eat. The nourishment that lacks in our skin should be replenished by the food we are eating. Eat healthy and drink lots of water.
To avoid deepening of fine lines, wrinkles and all skin problems make sure you are eating nutrient-rich foods to ensure you are getting vital vitamins and minerals. Your skin needs more water than you normally drink, so stay hydrated and drink eight 8-ounce glasses of water a day.
An ideal diet must have a portion of foods rich in antioxidants, as they reduce free radical damage or oxidative damage to the body. Include Vit C to prevent oxidation and fresh citrus fruits, berries and beans.
In earlier times, people ate more and worked more. The tiredness from their physical work allowed them to sleep well. They lived in close-knit communities, free of stress.
They prepared meals made from fresh and wholesome foods and ate three meals a day. It’s time to learn lessons from our ancestors and live a long, healthy life with optimum energy looking lustrous and living life to the fullest.
