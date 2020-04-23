Things you need to know about anxiety tremors

New Delhi: Tremor or shaking is a very common symptom in people with anxiety.

When a person is anxious there is heightened discharge in the neurone or nerve cell giving rise hyper activation of muscles causing various types of abnormal movements including jerking clonus and trembling, informs Dr Praveen Gupta, Director and Head of Department, Neurology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute.

The shakiness or trembling may be restricted to one part of body or can be variably distributed across. This variability can differentiate it from an organic tremor which usually stereotypical, says the expert.

"Also, this shaking can manifest in many ways sometimes it can be an internal shaking invisible objectively to outside observation, it's more like inside the body or then it can be visible shaking. Anxiety often causes muscles to twitch randomly called fasciculations. Most times it is accompanied by other symptoms like restlessness sweating cold palms, palpitations, sense of ill-ease obvious stressors, worry and other such symptom."

At other times, Dr Gupta, says it can manifest as a physical complaint where a patient denies any overt psychological problem or stressors where it comes as physical symptom or escape mechanism where it is a part of somatoform state.

"Only subjective shaking is usually of psychological nature, hombre an objective reproducible shaking could be a part of no-anxiety disorder. Improvement in tremors by distraction, presence of myoclonus and high frequency oscillations can differentiate both types of tremors. To complicate matters further anxiety states, exacerbates all usual kinds of tremors."