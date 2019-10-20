Tea & therapy: Bossy subordinate

However, addressing this issue in a conversational manner with your boss is important, so that your assumption of him being doubtful about your work could be resolved and he gets a chance to understand your side of story.

Not ‘field’ friendly

I have joined a new workplace. My boss has been sending me for field visits quite often these days. However, during the interview I had specifically mentioned that I am not comfortable doing field visits and would prefer not to travel outside the workplace. After joining I was initially given projects within the office but seeing the work quality they insisted I at least give it a try. One project has now led to few more projects and it doesn’t look like I am getting back to office anytime soon. I don’t wish to continue working like this. How do I avoid this?

The discrepancy between expectations and reality sure could lead to discontentment in life. Your current job profile is compelling you to work in an environment that you aren’t comfortable with.

Evaluate the necessity to be in this job with the existing conditions and then hold a conversation with your boss about what are your expectations from this job. This would enable you to see for yourself if there is going to be any possibility of change in the work set up or you are better off looking for other options.

Training & troubles

A few days ago, my company started this new training program. I was appointed to conduct few sessions for the new entrants and since it was my forte I agreed to do so. However, now since I have signed up for this, the company expectations that weren’t made clear earlier are becoming a problem. For instance, the training was supposed to take place on a weekday of my choice post the regular work hours; however, they changed this last minute to Saturday training. I do not wish to give up my weekend for this training as it disrupts my work life balance. What can I do here?

Striking a healthy work life balance is essential and any hindrance to the same must be dealt with before it becomes a constant. Since this training is choice based and the days/timings are changed without consulting you, discussing this with the HR is essential to help find you and the company a workable ground.

In case there appears to be less cooperation from your company in terms of shifting work hours, you could withdraw your name from the training program as you had the liberty to say yes in the beginning rather than stressing out with the notion that your Saturday has to be compromised for work you aren’t keen on investing.

Added to this, emphasis on your productivity during training if you are compelled to work on your day-off could also help your company consider your point seriously.

The bossy subordinate

My boss is on leave for next six weeks and has appointed one of her subordinates as the acting boss. Initial few days were smooth sailing with her but lately, we all notice a change in her behaviour. She’s become rude and arrogant with all of us, often throwing it in our faces that she is the boss. We are not sure how to go about this transformation as she is going to be back to working with us in few weeks. What do you suggest?

It might often happen that people get blind-sided with the responsibilities and displace their role ambiguity on to others. Since she already has been working with you, approach her through establishing communication on the lines of appreciating her for the ability to handle responsibilities well in the absence of your boss, followed by checking with her if she’s finding the task too daunting.