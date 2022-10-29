Sleeping myths and facts that you should know

Pic: Freepik

Good sleep is very important for our overall well-being. Given the fast-paced and hectic lifestyle of the modern world, people are constantly on the lookout for methods that will help them have a good night’s sleep. However, there are so many articles that pop up when one searches for sleep, it becomes difficult to choose one that suits you. And, not to mention the false information that cause more damage. Hence, it is important understand some common myths associated with sleep. Here are some of them:

Myth: We need eight hours of sleep

Fact: There is simply no magic number for the amount of sleep people need. Everyone has different requirements – some cope far better on less hours of sleep than others. But regularly getting less than six hours of sleep is not ideal. Not sleeping enough may also increase the body’s ‘fight or flight’ response, release stress hormones that speed up heart rate, and cause high blood pressure.

Myth: Daytime naps are bad for you

Fact: Daytime naps are discouraged due to the effect they have on nighttime sleep. However, if on some nights, you haven’t slept well, a planned daytime nap is improves alertness without necessarily affecting nocturnal sleep.

Myth: Once a poor sleeper, always a poor sleeper

Fact: Know someone who is a poor sleeper — tossing and and turning in bed all night? Up at the drop of the pin? Or even wake up feeling tired than you were the night before? There are many steps one can take to induce better sleep. Start by making small changes to your bedroom environment — check whether it is cool enough, sound-free and dark. You may also improve sleep by keeping electrical devices like TVs and laptops out of the bedroom. Give yourself enough time to unwind before goign to bed. Ensure that you have a comfortable mattress that supports your body and elevates your sleep experience. Additionally, a healthy lifestyle is vital for getting a good night’s sleep.

Myth: Your brain is inactive when you sleep

Fact: Sleep helps our body to heal and rest. But many think that the time we spend sleeping is also when our brain unwinds and remains inactive. Though the body does rest while sleeping, the brain remains active for as long as we continue breathing. It is during the time when we are sleeping that our brain refreshes and recalibrates itself. During this time, your brain flushes toxins, which promotes healthy cognitive function.

These are but a few of the more common sleep related myths that we have debunked, and one is bound to come across hundreds more. However, regardless of what you read or hear, the one truth remains that there is a certain amalgamation of factors that together influence your overall quality of sleep. This might include something as immutable as genetics or something more manageable like a mattress or even night habits. So, the next time you are looking at securing your sleep; re-evaluate all the small things that add up to your sleep experience.

(Priyanka Salot, Co-founder, The Sleep Company)