Serial Entrepreneur Muhammad Adil Mirza taking healthcare sector to new heights |

The CEO of Dubai's Phoenix Group of Companies has been taking the healthcare sector to newer heights of success across the UAE and beyond with his multiple businesses.

Year after year, we come to know about new talents that emerge across business sectors and industries. Learning more about them only makes us understand how individuals, more than waiting for the right opportunities, most of the time have created newer ones for them and have taken challenges head-on to reach their desired success. Serving as one of the finest examples of such astute professionals and entrepreneurs is Muhammad Adil Mirza, who believed in his strong visions and ideas and took every possible step to jump high in the world of business with each of his businesses, which has propelled him forward as a serial entrepreneur of Dubai, the UAE.

Who is Muhammad Adi Mirza, you ask? Well, he was born in 1980, and from a very early age, seeing his elder brother work his socks off in the world of business, got inspired by him, and dreamt of being a part of the entrepreneurial world. His brother aced the business game of supplying pharmaceuticals and surgical disposables to varied hospitals in Karachi as part of their family business. In 1988, his brother led 'Universal Enterprises', their first firm, which made it huge and expanded rapidly nationwide.

Muhammad Adil Mirza first completed his high school studies from Sydney, Australia, and then moved to Dubai to gain further education and attain his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Since his brother and his success always inspired him, Muhammad Adil Mirza decided to start up a family business in the UAE and handle and grow the CIS countries business, with Dubai-based regional head office.

Today, this passionate talent is the head honcho and CEO of Phoenix Group of Companies. After learning the ropes and hustling his way to the top, putting in five years of hard work, he eventually created five top companies spread across the UAE in different niches and business areas. They have offices in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Pakistan, UAE, Oman, and Tajikistan. As a talented multipreneur he has traveled to over 40 countries so far and has earned noteworthy business affiliates on his portfolio globally, which includes top firms in the US, UK, and Europe for maintaining relationships with international affiliates and for future business development projects.

Muhammad Adil Mirza's empire includes companies like Allmed FZCO, Phoenix Medicines LLC, Avenue 80 Marketing and Management LLC, Future Mattress & Furniture Factory LLC, and CIS Countries Business and its Operations.

The tremendous entrepreneurial talent has truly taken the healthcare sector to greater success levels over the years and as the CEO of Phoenix Group of Companies in Dubai, Muhammad Adi Mirza looks unstoppable with all his ventures.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No FPJ journalist is involved in creation of this content



This article is generated and published by FPJ focus team. You can get in touch with them on fpjfocus@fpj.co.in.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)