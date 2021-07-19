Self-care tips for diabetics during Covid-19 pandemic

People with diabetes will have to stay in top shape during mid the pandemic. Owing to a weakened immune system, people suffering from diabetes can are prone to develop infections and may get sick because of Covid-19, and take a longer time to recover. Reportedly, preliminary data from China has revealed that the ones with diabetes and other pre-existing conditions like heart problems may encounter fatal health complications or even loss of life if they get infected with Covid-19. Various studies have also confirmed that the patients can get diabetes even after getting infected with Covid-19 and even once they recover.

A study published in the European Journal Of Clinical Nutrition suggests that the ones with diabetes contract Covid-19 are at risk of a severe disease course and mortality. Several factors like the impaired immune response heightened inflammatory response and even hypercoagulable state are responsible for increased disease severity. Not only this, pre-existing comorbidities tied to diabetes such as hypertension, coronary artery disease, and chronic kidney disease further worsen the prognosis. Even hypoglycaemia may occur during the treatment of diabetes and negatively impact the clinical outcomes.