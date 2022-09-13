Ranitidine sold as Rantac, Zinetac removed from Essential Medicines’ List over cancer concerns

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health has removed antacid salt Ranitidine, popularly sold as Rantac Zantac, from the National List of Essential Medicines 2022 over cancer concerns.
Ranitidine is among 26 medicines dropped from the NLEM 2015 version.
Due to numerous reviews of capacity cancer-inflicting issues, the salt in ranitidine has come under scrutiny globally.
In India, doctors frequently prescribe ranitidine to deal with signs inclusive of coughing up acid, indigestion, belly pain, and heartburn.
In 1988, Zantac have become one of the first medicinal drugs withinside the international to sell $1 billion really well worth of medication annually.
Due to alleged carcinogen contamination, American Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) eliminated of all prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) Ranitidine medicinal drugs from the marketplace in 2020.
Similarly Gliptins will be added as it is highly used to deal with Type 2 diabetes.
In India, the marketplace for Gliptin is really well worth extra than Rs 4,000 crore, the pinnacle producer of teneligliptin, Glenmark of Mumbai, has a marketplace price of Rs 1,000 crore. The price of the Gliptin marketplace in India is round Rs 4,000 crore.
The 26 excluded medicines include:
1. Alteplase
2. Atenolol
3. Bleaching Powder
4. Capreomycin
5. Cetrimide
6. Chlorpheniramine
7. Diloxanide furoate
8. Dimercaprol
9. Erythromycin
10. Ethinylestradiol
11. Ethinylestradiol(A) Norethisterone (B)
12. Ganciclovir
13. Kanamycin
14. Lamivudine (A) + Nevirapine (B) + Stavudine (C)
15. Leflunomide
16. Methyldopa
17. Nicotinamide
18. Pegylated interferon alfa 2a, Pegylated interferon alfa 2b
19. Pentamidine
20. Prilocaine (A) + Lignocaine (B)
21. Procarbazine
22. Ranitidine
23. Rifabutin
24. Stavudine (A) + Lamivudine (B) 25. Sucralfate
26. White Petrolatum
