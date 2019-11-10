Product watch: Healthy sips

British tea brand Typhoo recently launched its organic green tea range featuring a variety of flavours such as Tulsi, Jasmine, Lemongrass, Lemon and Honey, and Pure Green Tea.

The craze for green tea doesn’t seem to be dwindling any time soon, and if you’re looking to spruce up your tea time, pick a flavour or two from their range.

We particularly enjoyed the Jasmine, which has a soft, sweet smell to it. It calms the senses even before you take a sip. The Lemongrass is another one we enjoyed drinking, it made for a delightful drink in the downpour. If you’re planning to get on the health bandwagon, these green teas from

Typhoo are a must-try. Not to mention they come in a pretty packaging as well!

— Reviewed by Pearl Mathias

Time for some protein shake