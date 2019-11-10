Product watch: Healthy sips

British tea brand Typhoo recently launched its organic green tea range featuring a variety of flavours such as Tulsi, Jasmine, Lemongrass, Lemon and Honey, and Pure Green Tea.
The craze for green tea doesn’t seem to be dwindling any time soon, and if you’re looking to spruce up your tea time, pick a flavour or two from their range.
We particularly enjoyed the Jasmine, which has a soft, sweet smell to it. It calms the senses even before you take a sip. The Lemongrass is another one we enjoyed drinking, it made for a delightful drink in the downpour. If you’re planning to get on the health bandwagon, these green teas from
Typhoo are a must-try. Not to mention they come in a pretty packaging as well!
— Reviewed by Pearl Mathias
Time for some protein shake
SoulFuel Plus is a newly added line to the SoulFuel family by Dr. Muffi’s Digestive Health Institute enabling you to indulge with a more advanced version of rich-protein in delectable flavours such as chocolate, vanilla, butterscotch and mocha.
We tried the chocolate flavour in water and milk. While we did have a problem in getting the proportion right — there aren’t any clear instructions on the bottle — it becomes easier once you know what you like. Since the protein itself is milk based, it tasted a bit off in milk.
And with water, the chocolate wasn't tasting that great. We think orange flavour might work well. It’s a steroid and soy-free supplement and a good product if you are confused about selecting one and are willing to shell Rs 6000 for a bottle.
— Reviewed by Manasi Y Mastakar
