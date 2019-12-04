People with type 2 diabetes, take note on eating pattern

Washington: People diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes take insulin injections to regulate the movement of sugar into the liver, muscles and fat cells, but this way they are increasing the risk of weight gain and the loss of control of blood sugar levels. So, is there another way to treat diabetes? Yes. Consuming a starch-rich breakfast early in the day coupled with light dinner can work as a great insulin injection replacement.

The injections not only contribute to weight but trigger a vicious cycle of higher insulin doses, a higher incidence of cardiovascular disease and other complications.

“The traditional diabetic diet specifies six small meals spread throughout the day. But our research proposes shifting the starch-rich calories to the early hours of the day. This produces a glucose balance and improved glycemic control among type 2 diabetics,” explained lead author Prof. Daniela Jakubowicz of TAU’s Sackler Faculty of Medicine and Wolfson Medical Center’s Diabetes Unit.

According to the new research, our metabolism and biological clock are optimized for eating in the morning and for fasting during the evening and night, when we are supposed to be asleep.

“But the usual diet recommended for type 2 diabetes consists of several small meals evenly distributed throughout the day — for example, three meals and three snacks daily, including a snack before going to sleep to prevent a drop in sugar levels during the night. But the ‘6M-diet,’ as this is called, has not been effective for sugar control, so diabetics require additional medication and insulin,” Prof. Jakubowicz noted.

—ANI