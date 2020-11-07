Papaya leaf juice: An elixir for good health

The sweetness, softness and muskiness of papaya and the wholesome goodness it offers is what makes it one of the healthiest fruits. Also known as papaw or pawpaw, papaya was called ‘fruit of angels’ by Italian explorer and navigator, Christopher Columbus. The fruit not just tastes good, but it’s daily consumption can boost immunity and save you from life-threatening diseases like heart attack, stroke, colon and prostate cancer. The exotic fruit is high in Vitamin E, C and is loaded with antibacterial and antioxidant properties.

And not just from the fruit, one can also yield amazing health benefits from the leaves. Papaya leaves are rich in enzymes like papain and chymopapain that boost digestion, prevents bloating and staves off other digestive disorders. The leaves are also a rich source of vitamins A, C, E, K and B and key minerals like calcium, magnesium, sodium magnesium and iron. Owing to the tremendous health benefits of the papaya leaves and to make the most of it, papaya leaf juice has now become a phenomenon in the world of fitness and nutrition.

YouTuber Robert von Rotz Roy, who offers alternative treatments and DIY home remedies for various health problems shows how beneficial the papaya leaf juice could be for one’s well-being. Here are some health benefits that Robert states about papaya leaf juice:

Papaya leaf juice can work wonders for dengue patients. According to health experts, the juice can help increase blood platelet count of those suffering from dengue fever. Dengue, which is caused by infected Aedes mosquitoes, can severely bring down the blood platelet count and extracts from papaya leaf could be a saviour. Apart from boosting blood platelets in dengue fever, papaya leaf juice can also ward off malaria. Thanks to acetogenin, a compound found in papaya leaf, which is capable of preventing deadly mosquito diseases like malaria and dengue. The extract of papaya leaves also has anti-cancer properties. The same compound, ancetogenin, and enzymes present in the leaves can help combat different types of cancers like liver, lung, pancreatic and breast. The papaya leaf juice also supports the immune system and fights against harmful bacteria and viruses in the body. Papain and chymopapain are the two most powerful enzymes found in papaya that can treat bloating, indigestion and other digestive disorders. The papain alone can help in preventing stomach ulcers. Papaya leaf juice is believed to improves insulin sensitivity which helps regulate blood sugar levels. Its antioxidant nature helps in reducing complications caused by diabetes like kidney damage, fatty liver and significantly reduces the oxidative stress. The papaya leaf juice is extremely good for the liver. It can work as the natural cleaning agent which removes all the toxins and impurities and detoxifies the liver. It can also heal chronic liver diseases like jaundice, liver cirrhosis and liver cancer.

You can find the video on: https://youtu.be/j7YD5vl5mcY