Obese people get more satisfaction from food

New Delhi: The levels of satisfaction derived from food differ among adults who are of normal weight, overweight, and obese, with people with obesity getting more satisfaction. “Obesity is a major public-health problem. Causes of obesity are varied, but food consumption decisions play an important role. Taste perceptions may lead to overeating. If people with obesity have different taste perceptions than nonobes people, it could lead to better understanding of obesity and possibly designing new approaches to prevent obesity,” explained Linnea A. Polgreen, lead investigator of the study.

The study found no significant difference in taste perceptions between participants of normal weight and those who were overweight. However, participants with obesity had initial taste perceptions that were greater than participants who were not obese, which declined at a more gradual rate than participants who were not obese.