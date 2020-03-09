Now, get CT Scans at affordable rates, thanks to this Indore-based medical firm

Cat Scans, more popularly known as CT Scan, are a ubiquitous diagnostic tool used routine in identifying common ailments like headaches, sinus, cough, kidney stones, back pains. Still the prevalence in India is low because of the high costs - between Rs 2,500 and Rs 12,000 per scan.
Now, bodyScans (Kothari Diagnostics Pvt Ltd) in Indore has offered a CT Scan service, starting as low as Rs 999 with the latest state of the art, multi-slice CT scanner from Siemens. The new scanner comes with 60 per cent lower radiation dose and advanced Artificial Intelligence tools making previously impossible diagnosis not just possible but also safer.
Arpit Kothari, Director, bodyScans, recounts when one of his employees at Central Lab was requested a CT Scan to better diagnose his kidney stones, but he could not because of the prohibitive costs. Kothari and his team then decided to launch an affordable service themselves.
They now are planning to launch MRI soon and invest in artificial intelligence solutions for radiology reporting keeping in view the future of diagnostics. bodyScans has also partnered with Dr Vinita Kothari's Central Lab to provide affordable pathology testing and health checkups to their patients.
Currently, bodyScans offers CT Scan, Sonography, X-Ray, ECHO in Indore at discounted prices. They are located at M-92, Yashwant Plaza, Besides Central Lab, Indore and appointments can be booked simply by calling - 786-99999-35. The complete rate list is available on their website.
