Novel ‘wristwatch’ to boost athletic performance

Washington: Researchers have developed a novel device the size of a wristwatch which can monitor an individual’s body chemistry to help improve athletic performance, and identify potential health problems.

According to the study, the device can be used to detect dehydration, and track athletic recovery with potential applications. The researchers said the device monitors the blood levels of different metabolites, which are chemical markers that can be monitored to assess an individual’s metabolism. According to the study, the metabolite levels are detected by a replaceable strip on the back of the device which is embedded with chemical sensors.