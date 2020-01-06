Not just gym, now cut calories at workplace too

New Delhi: Your health is intimately tied to your success, both personally and professionally. But working round-the-clock may make it very hard to maintain a proper diet and most importantly to remain healthy. Due to work pressure, people are hardly getting any time to work out, leading to extra weight gain, unwanted calories, and some serious health problems. What is worse, to cope up with such stress, some people may take to eating fast food during their long office hours.

According to the health experts, finding the right balance is the key to staying healthy in this fast-paced world. "Prolonged sitting is harmful to your health. But if your job is such then it is suggested that you get up twice or thrice in a couple of hours and take a small stroll. Or if time is a restriction then do stretching as it helps with the blood flow in the body," said Tarun Sahni, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi.

"Avoid aerated drinks and carbohydrate-rich foods and opt for healthier options like nuts and fruits. Take a good amount of water intake," Sahni said. Sahni also added that sitting for long hours can increase the risk of obesity along with many other sedentary lifestyle-related diseases.

"One is also at the risk of deep vein thrombosis which is a condition that occurs when a blood clot forms in a vein. Another problem which one can face is back and neck problems," he stressed.

According to a report from the World Health Organisation (WHO), work-related health problems result in an economic loss of four to six per cent of GDP for most countries.

Dietitian Karuna Chaturvedi of Jaypee Hospital in Noida suggested that if your working hours include sitting on the desk, you should avoid processed or junk food at any cost.

To maintain a healthy lifestyle during office hours, Chaturvedi said, "Increase your water intake, but take meals in smaller quantities in gaps. Never consume more than required quantity in one go."

"Do mild stretching and take a walk during office breaks. This entire process will be more beneficial if one follows certain exercise patterns weekly or daily before office," she added.

According to Payal Sharma, Senior Dietitian and Consultant Nutritionist, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in New Delhi, following a particular diet is fine but instead of focusing on 'types of diet' one should be particular about 'diet schedule' as per the need of the body if your job needs you to sit for a long time and work.