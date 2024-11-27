Mumbai Records 55th Cadaver Organ Donation In 2024

Cadaver donation | Representative Image

Mumbai saw the fifth cadaver organ of the year after the family of a 47-year-old man from Ghatkopar, who was declared brain dead at Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, donated his lungs and kidneys on Monday.

According to the hospital spokesperson, he was admitted after he suffered a brain hemorrhage and remained unconscious since his admission on November 22.

“We declared him brain dead on November 24 evening and approached and requested his family to donate his vital organs to save other individuals' lives. After about 28 hours the family gave their consent for the same,” said the hospital spokesperson.

As per the Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee guidelines, the organs were allocated and lungs were sent to Kims Hospital in Hyderabad. While one kidney was transplanted to an end-stage kidney patient at L H Hiranandani Hospital and the other kidney was sent for a patient at Wockhardt Hospital in Mira road.

In Maharashtra, over 8,200 patients with life-threatening conditions are currently registered and waiting for organ transplants. End-stage kidney disease patients make up the majority of this list, followed by those awaiting liver and heart transplants. After witnessing a dip in cadaver organ donations in Covid-19 pandemic, in 2022, the city saw 47 cadaver organ donations. In 2021, the city saw 31 cadaver organ donations.

“We are glad that cadaver organ donations are picking up. We plan to have more awareness in public hospitals too and contribution from them also,” said Dr Bharat Shah, general secretary, ZTCC.