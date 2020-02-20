Mindfulness can curb pain, bad emotions

Washington: A new study has demonstrated that merely a brief introduction to mindfulness helps people deal with physical pain and negative emotions with much better effectiveness. The effect of mindfulness was so pronounced that researchers from Yale, Columbia, and Dartmouth found, that even when participants were subjected to high heat on their forearm, their brain responded as if it was experiencing normal temperature.

Mindfulness — the awareness and acceptance of a situation without judgment — has been shown to have benefits in treating many conditions such as anxiety and depression, but the experts wanted to know whether people with no formal training in meditation and mindfulness might benefit from a brief 20-minute introduction into mindfulness concepts.