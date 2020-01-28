Men aren’t better than women at spatial cognition

Washington: Researchers have found that there is no male advantage in mental rotation abilities associated with spatial cognition competences, by employing cutting-edge eye-tracking technology. The study was conducted by researchers at Lero, the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Software, University of Limerick (UL), Ireland.

Dr. Campbell said the skill of spatial cognition or our ability to navigate our environment has been the battleground for almost 40 years for researchers claiming that males have a distinct performance advantage on tests of spatial cognition, notably the mental rotations test. Dr. Toth said, “Our study found that there is no male advantage in mental rotation abilities. By lengthening the time allowed to complete the test, the male performance advantage diminished entirely suggesting that the so-called sex difference in mental rotation is simply not there or maybe explained by other factors.”

