Medical Green Corridor to Save Lives: Overview by Ziqitza healthcare Ltd |

New Delhi (India): A "green corridor" is a dedicated route for the transportation of organs for transplantation. In India, a "medical green corridor" refers to a coordinated effort by various government agencies and hospitals to ensure the timely transportation of organs from donors to recipients, in order to save lives and improve the efficiency of the organ transplantation process. We at Ziqitza Healthcare believes “Every Second Counts” in saving lives and a dedicated Medical Green corridor will be a blessing for a country like India with such a Huge Population.

In recent years, the Indian government has taken several steps to promote the concept of "medical green corridors" and improve the organ donation and transplantation system in the country. One of the key initiatives has been the creation of a national organ and tissue transplantation organization, which coordinates the efforts of various stakeholders, including hospitals, government agencies, and non-governmental organizations, stated by officials of Ziqitza Healthcare ltd.

In addition to this, the Indian government has also launched various awareness campaigns to educate the public about the importance of organ donation and to encourage more people to register as organ donors. This has led to an increase in the number of organ donors in the country, which in turn has helped to save the lives of many people in need of organ transplants. ZHL Rajasthan has supported various such initiatives of government in the past.

The green corridor has been implemented in major cities of India like Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru. The green corridor has been successful in reducing the time taken to transport organs from the hospital of the deceased to the hospital of the recipients, thus increasing the chances of successful transplantation. Similar thoughts were shared by Ziqitza Punjab 108 team.

Overall, the implementation of "medical green corridors" in India has been a positive step towards improving the organ donation and transplantation system in the country and saving more lives. However, there is still a lot of work to be done to increase the awareness about organ donation, and to remove the various barriers that prevent more people from becoming organ donors, further quoted by Dr. Santosh Datar at Ziqitza Healthcare Limited.

In conclusion, the medical green corridor is a great initiative that has helped to improve the organ transplantation process in India and save more lives. The Indian Government and hospitals should continue to work on improving the awareness about organ donation, and remove the various barriers that prevent more people from becoming organ donors. This will help to ensure that more people in need of organ transplants get the life-saving treatment they need, remarked by medical expert team of ZHL Punjab.

About Ziqitza Health Care Limited

ZHL had been set up with a vision to assist in saving human lives by providing a leading network of fully equipped Advanced and Basic Life Support Ambulances across the developing world. Ziqitza is a “one-stop integrated healthcare solution” for corporate or government that include Ambulance at Site, Medical Helplines, Mobile Medical units Ambulance on Subscription, Wellness at Workplace, Telehealth Services, Medical Rooms, Doctors on Site and Occupational Health Centre, among others. Ziqitza Rajasthan & Ziqitza Limited Rajasthan appreciates Dr. Datar for sharing the detailed overview on the Medical Green Corridor. The service network includes 3,300 ambulances, state of art Helpline centres and medical mobile units. We work with multiple state governments and 75 corporate clients in India and Gulf. ZHL Punjab 108 appreciates Ziqitza for being 2 time winner of Global Real impact Awards 2021 & 2022 and winner of ET Leadership awards for Healthcare Excellence.

For further information please contact: visakh.dayanandan@zhl.in

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)