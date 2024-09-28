Manage Hiatus Hernia With Sujok Therapy

Pic: Freepik

A hiatus hernia occurs when part of the stomach pushes up through the diaphragm into the chest cavity. It can cause uncomfortable symptoms and is often associated with acid reflux.

Symptoms

Heartburn – burning sensation in the chest, especially after eating or when lying down.

Stomach acid flows back into the esophagus, causing discomfort.

A sour or bitter-tasting acid backs up into the throat or mouth.

Difficulty swallowing

Chest pain associated with digestive issues.

Bloating or a feeling of fullness.

Hiccups or belching.

Nausea and vomiting in more severe cases.

Some people with small hiatus hernias might have no symptoms at all.

Causes

Over time, the muscle can weaken, allowing the stomach to push through the hiatus.

Increased abdominal pressure – due to obesity, pregnancy, chronic coughing or sneezing.

Straining during bowel movements.

Lifting heavy objects frequently.

Hiatus hernia is more common in people over 50.

Congenital issue, trauma,

Home remedies

Lifestyle modifications:

Eat smaller, more frequent meals to avoid overwhelming your stomach.

Avoid lying down right after eating stay upright for at least two-three hours after meals.

Elevate the head of your bed.

Maintain a healthy weight

Avoid tight clothing.

Dietary changes:

Avoid trigger foods like spicy foods, fatty or fried foods, chocolate, caffeine, carbonated beverages, and acidic foods like tomatoes and citrus.

Include high-fiber foods to help improve digestion and reduce the risk of acid reflux.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day.

Some yoga therapy practices can help.

Sujok Therapy

Massage on the hand as shown by arrow on the highlighted area (see pic). After that apply round seeds on the same area. Keep it for three to four hours. Apply blue color on the same area.