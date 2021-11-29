Lesser known facts about unplanned pregnancies and miscarriages every couple needs to know

Pregnancy is emotional and can be overwhelming. But, you may get scared, confused, frustrated, shocked, stressed or depressed, if your pregnancy is unplanned. Moreover, these unplanned pregnancies can lead to miscarriages too as one fails to take good care. Remember that there are many options when it comes to managing unplanned pregnancies. It is just you need to make sure that you are pregnant. Here, we brief you more regarding this, do read the article, and be alert.

An unplanned or unintended pregnancy is unwanted as it occurred when one is not ready to have children or the pregnancy occurred before it was desired. Thus, contraception plays a pivotal role in unwanted pregnancies. It acts as a barrier to prevent unwanted pregnancies.

Most unintended pregnancies result from not using contraception or from not using it the right way. There can be many complications see​​n due to unplanned pregnancies. Unintended pregnancy is linked to a greater risk of maternal depression and also parenting stress.

Furthermore, the woman may have to go for an abortion, and there can also be miscarriage when care is not taken properly, some pre-existing conditions like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, thyroid may not be under control and can be worsened by unplanned pregnancy and can create problems to mother and baby

To help couples prevent unwanted pregnancy, it is the need of the hour to know their reproductive life plan. A reproductive life plan is based on personal goals about conceiving, the desired timing and spacing of the children. A reproductive life plan can be helpful in identifying reproductive health care needs that include contraceptive pills, pregnancy testing, and counseling to get pregnant and fulfill the dream of parenthood.

Hence, those women who choose to delay their pregnancies have to opt for contraceptive methods only after speaking to a doctor. The doctor is the right person to choose a suitable pill for you.

Preconception health care: During this phase proper counselling should be done If one is not planning to conceive then she should be advised a suitable contraceptive method. Those who are planning pregnancy should be advised accordingly Therefore, it is important for all women of reproductive age to adopt healthy practices like taking folic acid as recommended by the doctor, maintaining an optimum weight, quitting smoking and alcohol, taking medication suggested by the doctor, screening and management of certain conditions like obesity, hypertension and thyroid problems.

Take-away: In case you want to continue pregnancy then you should schedule an appointment with your doctor without any further delay. Seeing your doctor regularly while you are pregnant will ensure that the baby is healthy and doesn’t have any complications. If you are thinking about ending the pregnancy, then decide as soon as possible, and immediately consult the doctor. While you are making your decision, do not forget to take good care of yourself.

(The author is a Consultant, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar, Mumbai)

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 02:45 PM IST