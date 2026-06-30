Jasmine Bhasin Hospitalised: What Is Terminal Ileitis And How It Occurs? Explained

Jasmine Bhasin is suffering from terminal Illeitis | File

Television actor Jasmine Bhasin recently left fans deeply concerned after revealing a severe health scare that disrupted her birthday celebrations in Dubai. Bhasin shared on Instagram Stories that she was hospitalised abroad and subsequently flew back to India to continue her medical care, despite doctors warning her that she was not yet fully fit to fly and remained in a "danger zone."

The actor disclosed that she has been diagnosed with a severe infection alongside a condition called terminal ileitis. While the name sounds alarming, understanding the medical context can help demystify what Bhasin is currently facing.

What exactly Is terminal Ileitis?

Despite its intimidating name, terminal ileitis is not a specific disease in itself. Instead, it is a clinical diagnosis indicating inflammation at the very end of the small intestine, an area known as the terminal ileum. This specific section serves as the critical junction where the small bowel connects to the colon or large intestine.

According to Dr Abizer Manked, consultant physician and diabetologist at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai, the term simply highlights the location of the swelling. Dr Manked explains the diagnostic reality of the condition: "The term 'terminal ileitis,' a recent health concern shared by actor Jasmine Bhasin, refers to the last part of the small intestine. Despite sounding quite serious, medical professionals assert it isn't an illness, but rather a diagnosis indicating the presence of inflammation in the final section of the small bowel as it connects to the colon."

He said further: "Causes for terminal ileitis can be diverse and include Crohn's disease, infections, prolonged NSAID (such as ibuprofen) usage, or other inflammatory conditions, necessitating that doctors pinpoint the underlying cause prior to initiating treatment."

Why and how does the condition occur?

Terminal ileitis occurs when an underlying trigger disrupts the lining of the lower small intestine, leading to localised inflammation. The causes behind this condition are highly diverse, which requires doctors to pinpoint the exact source before starting targeted therapy.

A primary cause is Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that frequently targets the terminal ileum. However, it can also be triggered by acute bacterial or viral infections, or the prolonged use of Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, commonly known as NSAIDs, such as ibuprofen. Other systemic inflammatory conditions can also cause this localized swelling, and the effectiveness of the treatment depends heavily on resolving that specific root cause.

What are the key symptoms to look for?

Because the terminal ileum sits in the lower right side of the abdomen, the symptoms of terminal ileitis frequently mimic other acute digestive issues, particularly appendicitis. When driven by an infection, patients commonly experience a sudden onset of fever, sharp abdominal pain and diarrhea.

In broader cases, the symptoms easily bleed into general gastrointestinal distress. Individuals may experience severe cramping, pain concentrated in the right lower abdomen, nausea, vomiting, chronic fatigue, a lack of appetite, unexplained weight loss and even blood in their stools. In severe instances, unmanaged diarrhea and fever can lead to dangerous levels of dehydration or more complex intestinal blockages.

How is it diagnosed and treated?

If a patient shows signs of persistent lower abdominal pain and digestive distress, general physicians recommend consulting a gastroenterologist for a comprehensive examination. Because terminal ileitis overlaps with so many conditions, a definitive diagnosis requires a mix of diagnostic tools.

Medical teams typically begin with blood and stool tests to look for markers of infection or inflammation. To visualise the tissue directly and confirm the swelling at the junction of the intestines, doctors will often perform procedures like a colonoscopy. Once the underlying cause is identified, treatment is tailored specifically to it, ranging from short-term antibiotics for infections to long-term immune management for conditions like Crohn’s disease.

Can it be prevented and managed?

Since terminal ileitis stems from various origins, preventative measures focus heavily on lifestyle caution and addressing those root triggers. Practicing strict food and water hygiene can ward off the infections that cause acute inflammation. Additionally, minimising the unnecessary or unprescribed use of NSAIDs protects the gut lining from drug-induced irritation. Seeking prompt medical attention for red-flag symptoms like severe abdominal pain, high fever, dehydration or blood in the stool is vital to preventing long-term complications.

For patients recovering from a recent flare-up, dietary adjustments play a supportive role in healing. Dr Manked outlines the clinical guidance for recovery and nutrition: "After a flare-up, patients are advised to remain hydrated, consume small, easily digestible meals and foods gentle on the stomach. Though no specific diet cures terminal ileitis, anti-inflammatory food choices, like fatty fish, berries, leafy greens, beans, lentils, nuts, seeds, olive oil, ginger and turmeric, may support overall gut health. It’s important to note that during a flare-up, an individual approach to diet is needed, as a low-fibre meal plan may be more beneficial for some patients until they recover."