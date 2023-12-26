International Day Of Epidemic Preparedness 2023: Know History, Significance Of Day That Raises Awareness Against Outbreak Of Diseases

International Day Of Epidemic Preparedness 2023 | Photo: Representative Image

Every year on December 27, we celebrate International Day of Epidemic Preparedness. This special day encourages everyone, including individuals, institutions, and governments, to participate in educational and awareness activities that suit their country's needs. It emphasizes how crucial it is to prevent, prepare for and work together against outbreaks like diseases.

International cooperation and working together are vital in responding to these epidemics. On the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness in 2023, let's explore why this day is important and its history.

History of International Day of Epidemic Preparedness

The United Nations proclaimed on December 7, 2020, that December 27 would be the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness. The first-ever International Day of Epidemic Preparedness was organised on December 27, 2020, to show how important it is to be ready for and fight against epidemics.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown how crucial it is to spend resources on creating systems that can stop, find and handle outbreaks of diseases. It's really important to have strong and reliable health systems that can help even the most vulnerable people or those in risky situations.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has been collaborating closely with governments to help them set up effective systems that can handle emergencies and outbreaks. This is all part of a bigger plan to improve healthcare for everyone and make primary healthcare systems stronger.

WHO is extremely important in organising how the world reacts to epidemics. It helps countries, regions and the entire world work together to prevent, reduce, and deal with the effects of diseases and outbreaks.

Significance of the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness

The International Day of Epidemic Preparedness is significant because it helps in spreading awareness aong masses. It encourages sharing information, scientific discoveries and the best ways to handle outbreaks. Having good education about epidemics and advocating for them on local, national and global levels are important steps in stopping and dealing with epidemics effectively.

This day is a great chance to realise how crucial it is to improve preventing epidemics by using the knowledge gained from managing them in advance. By increasing our readiness, we can quickly and effectively respond to any future epidemic that might happen.