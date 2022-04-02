Indulge in Gudi Padwa sweets without compromising on your health

A spring festival that marks the traditional new year for Marathi and Konkani people, Gudi Padwa is mainly celebrated in Maharashtra, Goa and the union territory of Daman. The name Gudi Padwa is made using two words - Gudi, which means flag or emblem of Lord Brahma and Padwa, which means the first day of the phase of the moon. As with any other Indian festival, food, including sweets, is essential for the celebration. Some popular dishes prepared during this festival include Kothimbir Vadi, Batata Vada, Puri Bhaji, Batata Bhaji and Masale Bhaat.

Here are a few tips and ideas for a healthy Gudi padwa treat:

Consume milk-based desserts – Shrikhand, Sandesh, Mishti Doi, Kheer are relatively healthier sweet options because they are made from milk which is a good source of protein. It is a good idea to make these desserts at home as recipes are easily available.

Use sugar alternatives – Sugar can be replaced with natural flavouring agents so that it is not high in calories. Cinnamon, nutmeg, dates, raisins, and fresh fruits are good alternatives for processed sugar. You can also opt for alternatives like jaggery or honey to the desserts, and eliminate use of refined sugar, but not for diabetic patients.

Choose healthy desserts – Badam katli (rich in Omega-3 Fatty Acids) instead of kaju katli, Besan Ladoo (rich in protein) or peanut ladoo (rich in MUFA) instead of rava ladoo, mysore pak (rich in protein) instead of coconut ladoo are good options to consider this festive season. This is because they are rich in protein and can be added to your festive diet for a bit of health benefit.

Consider portion-size – While we understand that everyone likes to indulge in sweets, especially during the festival season, it is vital to show restraint. This is especially true if you consume ready-made sweets that are high in fats and low in nutritional value. The best way to enjoy while staying healthy is to cut back on the portion size, so that you can enjoy the sweets and avoid any health concerns.

Homemade ice cream is a win – Ice cream infused with varieties of flavours and healthy ingredients like dry fruits, kesar, fresh fruits, etc. can be a good option for dessert cravings this Gudi Padwa. You can make popsicles/ sorbet from fruit juices at home or try variations like adding crushed chikki or almonds to homemade ice creams. Frozen yogurt with fresh fruits is also a healthy alternative for dessert cravings.

Keep yourself hydrated throughout the day – The best way to stay hydrated is water, but you can also include freshly made ginger lemonade, buttermilk, milkshakes, soups, fruit/ vegetable coolers, aam panna, etc. to keep yourself hydrated.

Remember to do a detox once the festival is over – Balance your diet by adding a bowl of salad with different coloured vegetables and fruits to get the fiber necessary in your diet.

Festivities are an essential part of life, and they should be a memorable occasion for everyone. That is why everyone must take care of their health so that we do not end up with any health issues post-festivities prevention is better than cure, right?

Minal Shah is a senior nutrition therapist at Fortis Hospital, Mulund.

