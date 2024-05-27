How To Confirm Pregnancy In The First Month?

The beta hCG (human chorionic gonadotropin) test and blood pregnancy test are often done in the first month to confirm early pregnancy. These tests detect the hCG hormone produced in the blood during pregnancy. These tests provide accurate findings earlier than urine tests. |

An hCG blood test is usually done to confirm whether a woman is pregnant or not. It also provides information about various factors related to the state of pregnancy. It is a common and essential test conducted for pregnant women. This test may help a doctor diagnose and validate multiple aspects of pregnancy. Read on to learn more about the beta hCG test price and its role in accurately confirming pregnancy.

What is a Beta hCG Blood Test?

An hCG blood test, also called a blood pregnancy test, helps to determine the hCG levels in the blood. A vein is punctured to gather blood in a vial for this blood test. After collection, the blood is examined at a lab for the serum test.

The hCG blood test, also called the serum or beta hCG test, is a qualitative test. Through this test, a pregnant woman's hCG levels are determined. These levels determine whether the woman is pregnant or not. They also reflect the progression and well-being of the pregnancy. A normal level of hCG indicates that the foetus is healthy. The blood test pregnancy price can differ based on your chosen diagnostic lab. At Apollo 24|7, the beta hCG test price is just ₹970.

When to Get an hCG Blood Test?

Ten days after conception or fertilisation, the body starts producing hCG. The levels of hCG gradually continue to rise every two to three days. Hence, a woman can get an hCG blood test done 11 to 12 days after fertilisation to confirm pregnancy. This early and accurate method is beneficial for women who want early confirmation or have irregular menstrual cycles. This timing ensures precise results for timely medical guidance. However, the peak levels in the blood are around the tenth week following conception.

Interpreting Beta hCG Blood Test Results

Beta hCG blood test results are given in milli-international units per millilitre (mUI/mL). In non-pregnant women, the normal levels should be less than 5 mIU/mL.

The hCG levels rise quickly during the first trimester of pregnancy and then decrease gradually after that. The pregnancy's length (week number) determines the estimated hCG ranges in pregnant women.

Understanding the Reasons Behind Abnormal hCG Levels

A higher-than-normal levels of hCG could mean:

Multiple foetuses, such as twins or triplets

Uterine choriocarcinoma

Uterine hydatidiform mole

Ovarian cancer







Lower than average levels during pregnancy according to gestational age (week number) may mean:

Death of the foetus

Incomplete miscarriage

Threatened spontaneous abortion (miscarriage)

Ectopic pregnancy

Points to Remember While Analysing Test Results

The concentration of beta hCG hormone can change depending on several variables.

The range of hCG levels in a woman’s body is influenced by factors such as weight, ethnicity, morning sickness, and smoking habits.

The doctor can evaluate the results and determine the normal range of the beta hCG test only after carefully assessing the pregnancy.

The normal value ranges across different laboratories may differ slightly.

As the pregnancy progresses, a medical examiner will observe the rise and changes in these levels to make any conclusion or give any advice.

To understand the pregnancy blood test results, the woman should speak to her doctor.

Benefits of Getting Beta hCG Blood Test

Apart from giving accurate and early pregnancy confirmation, this test can also be used to identify various other diseases. As this test detects a beta protein that exists in the hCG hormone, which is also present in both men and women who are not necessarily pregnant, it can be used to identify the following diseases:







Testicular cancer in men

Molar pregnancy

Ovarian tumours

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)

Ovarian cancer

Cirrhosis

Overall, the hCG blood test for pregnancy is vital in confirming pregnancy in the first month. By tracking hCG levels over time, healthcare providers can monitor the health of both the mother and the developing foetus. Notably, paying the minimal beta hCG test price offers reassurance to expectant mothers. This test's accessibility, accuracy, and early pregnancy confirmation make it a cornerstone in managing pregnancy, ensuring the well-being of both mother and baby.

