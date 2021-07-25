Higher net worth at midlife means a longer life: Study

New York: What is the connection of your net worth with a longer, healthier life? A lot, say researchers. In a first such wealth and longevity study, a team of US researchers have claimed that Americans with higher net worth at midlife tend to live longer.

Incorporating siblings and twin pair data, researchers from Northwestern University analysed the midlife net worth of adults (mean age 46.7 years) and their mortality rates 24 years later.

They discovered those with greater wealth at midlife tended to live longer. "The within-family association provides strong evidence that an association between wealth accumulation and life expectancy exists, because comparing siblings within the same family to each other controls for all of the life experience and biology that they share," said Eric Finegood, a postdoctoral fellow in the Institute for Policy Research at Northwestern.