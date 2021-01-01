Health and fitness trends for 2021: Virtual OPDs, workouts are here to stay

Admit it! 2020 has transformed us in a lot of ways! Our approach to health and fitness has dramatically changed. And we cannot deny the fact that the reverberations of these changes will be felt for a long time. Here’s a quick chat with industry experts to know what’s in store for 2021.
Virtual health and fitness services
During the pandemic, most healthcare providers, gyms, and personal trainers expanded their online presence to avail of health/fitness services no matter where they were. This online shift will remain on-trend because it offers a safer, accessible, flexible, and personalized experience. The year 2020 has put health and immunity at the forefront of everyone’s minds, with at-home workouts and online communities becoming popular among many. --Anmol Arora, CEO, Docvita
Virtual OPDs
Pandemic has provided tremendous opportunities to the healthcare industry to grow and innovate and fast-forwarded in areas such as telemedicine, remote monitoring, and artificial intelligence to revolutionise the healthcare system with quality and convenient care for patients. Telemedicine is becoming one of the most convenient tools to provide advanced healthcare facilities to people living in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and bridging the healthcare gap between rural and urban India. We believe that telemedicine sector has proven its mettle and is here to stay and expect that post-pandemic too around 40-50 per cent of their OPD is going to continue to be through teleconsultation. --Ayush Mishra, Founder and CEO, Tattvan E-clinics
Focus on yoga
This pandemic has woken all of us up and made us take a look at our lifestyle and health regimes. People have turned to yoga because of their rising anxiety, stress that also translates to stiffness and pains in the body. In 2021 as well, yoga will play a major role in most individuals’ fitness regime. Mostly because people are still afraid to step into gyms and fitness centres. While yoga can be done virtually with the utmost ease and doesn’t require any equipment. In addition, it deals with the mental as well as physical aspects of health and wellness. In the coming here, health and fitness activities will no longer be a choice but a necessity. --Janhavi Patwardhan, Master Instructor, Sarva Yoga
Traditional herbal potlis
Traditionally we had a pharmacy in every household. Earlier for generations, grandmothers used to be popular to be running these pharmacies. Any family member having any aches or pain in their body, a potli/bag of herbs was instantly made from the kitchen. At Kaashi, we have been working for 11 years to bring the home Ayurvedic concept of Herbal Potlis which will be used for specific treatments and targeting all age groups. --Neha Ahuja, Founder, Kaashi Wellness
Group-oriented nutrition education
Keeping in mind the current situation of the pandemic, the concept of ‘specific group-oriented nutrition education’ will be one of the 2021 fitness trends. For instance, people with hypertension cannot follow the diet and nutrition recommendations made for normal people by all-rounder nutrition counsellors, they must be provided with recommendations according to the DASH diet programme to stay healthy and get their hypertension managed. --Ruchi Sharma, Founder of EAT.FIT.REPEAT
Wearable technology
From smartwatches to other wearable health devices, technology is making it possible to generate more comprehensive and real-time insights around medical parameters. Knowledge of these vital health stats will also ensure monitoring of conditions and symptoms which can be managed remotely through teleconsultation. --Dr Vishal Sehgal, Medical Director, Portea Medical
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)