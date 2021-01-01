Health and fitness trends for 2021: Virtual OPDs, workouts are here to stay

This pandemic has woken all of us up and made us take a look at our lifestyle and health regimes. People have turned to yoga because of their rising anxiety, stress that also translates to stiffness and pains in the body. In 2021 as well, yoga will play a major role in most individuals’ fitness regime. Mostly because people are still afraid to step into gyms and fitness centres. While yoga can be done virtually with the utmost ease and doesn’t require any equipment. In addition, it deals with the mental as well as physical aspects of health and wellness. In the coming here, health and fitness activities will no longer be a choice but a necessity. --Janhavi Patwardhan, Master Instructor, Sarva Yoga

