Guava roots can help fight diabetes: Research

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Guava comes packed with many health benefits and now its roots are said to be beneficial in fighting diabetes. A research scholar of the Department of Chemistry of Naini-based Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS) has succeeded in carrying out green synthesis of Silver Nanoparticles, prepared from roots extract of Guavas (Psidium Guajava) that have proved effective as anti-diabetic agents and have also effectively fought off bacterial infection.

According to the research scholar, Amrita Raj, "Green synthesis is an emerging area in various fields and provides economic and environmental benefits as an alternative to chemical and physical methods. In this method, non-toxic safe reagents which are eco-friendly and safe, are used. This eco-friendly technique incorporates the use of biological agents, plants or microbial agents as reducing and capping agents. Silver nanoparticles (AgNPs) synthesized by green chemistry offer a novel and potential alternative to chemically synthesized Nanoparticles."