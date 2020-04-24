Good news for smokers? Research suggests nicotine may prevent COVID-19 infection

A new research in France suggests that nicotine could protect people from contracting the COVID-19 virus. Further trials are scheduled to be tested and determine whether nicotine could be used to prevent or treat the pandemic outbreak.

Researchers at a top hospital in Paris examined 343 COVID-19 patients and 139 patients with illness who showed milder symptoms and their findings showed that a low number of them smoked compared to the 35 percent smoking rates in France's general population.

"Among these patients, only five percent were smokers," said Zahir Amoura, the study's co-author and a professor of internal medicine.

Similarly, the New England Journal of Medicine last month suggested that 12.6 percent of 1,000 COVID-19 infected people were smokers in China which, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), was a much lower figure than the count of regular smokers in the country with about 26 percent.