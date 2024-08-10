Get Rid Of Snoring With This Easy, Age-Old Sujok Therapy

Pic: Freepik

Snoring is a sound produced during sleep when the flow of air through the mouth and nose is partially obstructed. This obstruction causes the tissues in the throat to vibrate and produces noise. Snoring can vary from soft to loud and can occur intermittently or consistently throughout the night.

Symptoms

The primary symptom is loud and harsh sounds during breathing while person is asleep.

Frequent waking up happens due to disturbance in breathing with frequent interruptions.

A person feels excessively sleepy or tired during the day due to poor sleep quality.

Waking up with a dry mouth or sore throat, as mouth breathing is common in snorers.

Morning headaches caused by poor oxygen supply during sleep.

Sudden awakenings with a sensation of choking or gasping can indicate obstructive sleep apnea.

Causes

Allergies, sinus infections, or nasal deformities (like a deviated septum) can block airflow.

Relaxed throat and tongue muscles during sleep can cause the airway to collapse, leading to snoring.

Excess fat around the neck can squeeze the airway

Sleeping on the back can cause the tongue to fall backward, obstructing the airway.

Alcohol Consumption also causes snoring.

With ageing this problem occurs.

Home remedies

Change sleep position, elevate the head of the bed, control weight and avoid alcohol to control or keep away this problem.

Sujok Therapy

Massage the highlighted area (see pic) to alleviate snoring. You can also apply seeds in the evening for three to four hours and remove before sleeping. If it causes discomfort, you can keep for a night. Consult a health care professional if needed.