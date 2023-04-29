Dr Vikram Chauhan’s “Heal by India” promoting Ayurveda - gains ground in Europe |

Dr Vikram Chauhan (CEO & Founder –Planet Ayurveda) has made considerable headway in creating awareness and demonstrating the efficacy of Ayurveda – the Indian natural system of medicine, in Europe.

For over two decades “Heal by India’’ has spread its wings disseminating knowledge and information on the Indian Healthcare system of Ayurveda globally, with a special focus on Europe. Through various seminars conducted in counties like Slovenia, Latvia, Slovakia, Finland and Czech Republic, Dr Chauhan has addressed a diverse audience. His seminars and workshops are focussed on highlighting the importance of Ayurveda in the prevention and cure of life threatening and critical diseases. The participants of his seminars include Doctors from Internal medicine and Immunology, General physicians, Haematologists, Herbalists and pharmacists from Europe.

Dr Chauhan has successfully established an NGO, and an Ayurveda academy with Ayurveda school in Slovakia. This institute is imparting education and training on how to provide Ayurvedic treatment to Europeans. His seminars cover Baltic countries like Latvia too. The National State Library of Latvia has included a book on Ayurvedic principles, authored by him. This book, cited as a National Treasure has been translated into Latvian.

The Latvian Federation of Professional Healers, an NGO, has awarded an Honorary degree certificate to Dr Vikram Chauhan as a “Healer.” As holders of this certificate, modern and Ayurveda doctors are permitted to practice as “Healers “in many European countries, UK, USA, Africa, The Middle East and so on.

During his recently concluded European tour in March 2023, Dr Vikram Chauhan met Prof. Valdis Pirags, appointed by the University of Latvia as the Director for Indian Culture and Heritage. Another key person that he met was the Director - Dr. Mrs. Shantala in charge of coordinating Ayush affairs. As the Ayush Chair in Latvia she is also responsible for clinic and clinical research in Latvia, on behalf of the Department of Ayush, Government of India.