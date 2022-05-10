Dr. Sharda Ayurveda Clinic inspires patients to attain balanced lifestyle naturally

Lifestyle diseases have found their way into modern society and are wreaking havoc on human lives around the world. Diabetes, hypertension, fluctuating BP, and heart failure are more commonly heard terms today than ever before. Experts suggest the origin of these ailments and their proliferation to the imbalance between the personal and professional lives of human beings, owing to changing workplace scenarios, cut-throat competition, and the advancement of technology-based job profiles. Internet and smartphones mean that you are never actually offline, even outside your working hours.

Amidst this maze of lifestyle issues, Ayurveda is the shining light that could lead mankind to holistic wellness through a traditional Indian system of medicinal treatment, exercises, and dietary changes. All this and more are on offer at one of the leading proponents of Ayurveda in India, Dr. Sharda Ayurveda Clinic. This Punjab-based chain of Ayurveda Clinics has been delivering good health to its patients since 2013. And today, it is a well-known brand, whose motto is “healing mankind by Ayurveda.” Ayurveda is a holistic healing method that addresses the root of the problem or health issue and not just its symptoms.

The driving force behind this clinic is Dr. Mukesh Sharda, who has been working in this field for the past several decades. Her expertise lies in treating patients with modern-day ailments through lifestyle changes suggested by the principles of Ayurveda. Dr. Sharda has treated patients with chronic diseases such as Asthma, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Joint & Knee pain, Diabetes, Hypertension, etc. with the help of life lessons mitigated by the natural methods of Ayurveda. Speaking about the distortion of work-life balance among the younger generation today, Dr. Sharda says, “The working professionals today have access to technology and an array of gadgets, which interfere too much in their daily lives and keep them on their toes, within and without their working hours. Therefore, even men and women as young as in their early 20s are facing life-threatening diseases like BP and heart problems.”

When asked about the ultimate solution to these ailments, Dr. Sharda advises the perusal of the principles of Ayurveda, which, she says, “are a collection of some of the best therapies, based on natural, not artificial, treatment methods and medicines.” she further adds, “From obesity to aging, genetic disorders to excessive alcohol intake, work-related stress to long-term indigestion, Ayurveda has the ability to treat patients of different age groups by simply helping them find a lifestyle balance.”

From just one clinic in 2013, Dr. Sharda Ayurveda has grown up to 4 locations within Punjab and their future plans include growing beyond. Besides, during the Covid-19 pandemic and its subsequent months, Dr. Mukesh Sharda has been offering online consultations too, to hundreds of his patients who are based in different parts of the world. The team running this chain of clinics has some of the best and most highly qualified Ayurvedic practitioners, who have managed to lead more than 8 lakh patients to recovery in the past 9 years.

For Dr. Sharda’s exceptional contribution to this indigenous medicine system, society and various organizations have thanked her through awards and honors, like the Best Ayurvedic Doctor in 2018 by Brahim Mohindra; News X Health Awards 2018 for Excellence in Ayurvedic Treatment; and Nirogy award for contribution to the state health sector. Former Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh has also honored Dr. Mukesh with an award for her public service.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 06:25 PM IST