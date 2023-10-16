Dr. Rao's Hospital: Pioneering Advanced Epilepsy Neurosurgeries in Andhra Pradesh |

Andhra Pradesh, 16th October 2023 — Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, a distinguished neurosurgeon and the visionary behind Dr. Rao's Hospital is achieving remarkable milestones in the field of neurosurgery right here in Andhra Pradesh. Recently, two groundbreaking surgeries were conducted at Dr. Rao's Hospital, marking a significant advancement in neurological care in the region.

Surgery 1: Right Mesial Temporal Sclerosis in a 19-Year-Old Patient

In a noteworthy development, surgery was successfully performed on a 19-year-old patient battling right mesial temporal sclerosis. This condition, characterized by the scarring of the right mesial temporal lobe, is often associated with epilepsy and seizures. Common symptoms include recurrent seizures, memory problems, and mood changes. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, alongside his skilled team, harnessed the power of cutting-edge technology and modern surgical equipment, including electrocorticography, navigation tools, and CUSA. This surgical achievement signifies a significant leap in our region's neurosurgical capabilities.

Surgery 2: Treatment for Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy Gliosis in a 6-Year-Old Patient

In another pioneering procedure, a 6-year-old patient diagnosed with hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy gliosis underwent advanced surgery at Dr. Rao's Hospital. Hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy gliosis occurs due to a lack of oxygen and blood flow to the brain, leading to tissue damage. Common symptoms include developmental delays, muscle stiffness, and difficulties with coordination. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla's expertise and the hospital's state-of-the-art infrastructure made it possible to treat this complex condition successfully. The surgery is a testament to the hospital's commitment to providing world-class neurological care, even for our younger patients.

Advancing Awareness and Redefining Neurological Care in Andhra Pradesh

These groundbreaking surgeries are medical milestones and a step toward spreading awareness about the advanced neurosurgical capabilities available here at Dr. Rao's Hospital. These procedures, led by Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, underscore our hospital's commitment to bringing innovative neurological solutions to the people of Andhra Pradesh. Patients no longer need to travel to major cities for complex neurological surgeries, as these advanced procedures involving the latest medical equipment are now accessible right here at Dr. Rao's Hospital.

For more information, please reach out to:

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla

Founder and Chief Neurosurgeon

Dr. Rao's Hospital

Email: drpatibandla@gmail.com ; Website: drraoshospitals.com

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)