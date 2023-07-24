Dr BS Tomar, Chairman & Chancellor of NIMS University Promotes Medical Tourism at 3rd Edition of Rajasthan Healthcare Conclave |

JAIPUR: The 3rd Edition of the Rajasthan Healthcare Conclave brought together healthcare leaders and experts to discuss healthcare and medical tourism in the future. An event organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Rajasthan and the state's Health Department covered a variety of aspects of healthcare advancements and policy interventions.

The inaugural session was opened by Mr. Abhinav Bhantia, Chairman of CII Rajasthan, and Mr. Nitin Gupta, Senior Director of CII Rajasthan. The subsequent sessions covered topics such as 'Innovations Shaping the Future of Healthcare in India' and 'Role of New Policy Interventions in Delivering Quality Healthcare'.

With the focus on 'Creating Rajasthan Healthcare Conclave Future Ready Healthcare Ecosystem & Promoting Medical Tourism,' the event highlighted the state's commitment to improving healthcare standards and attracting medical tourists. Speakers included Dr. Sudhir Bhandari, Vice Chancellor of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, and Smt. During the event, Shubhra Singh, ADDL Chief Secretary- Medical & Health Government of Rajasthan, shared valuable insights.

The keynote address was delivered by renowned academician Dr. Balvir S. Tomar, who highlighted the potential of telemedicine, wearable technology, genetic modification, and regenerative medicines to shape healthcare. Moreover, he highlighted Rajasthan's potential as an affordable healthcare destination and the importance of medical tourism. Even though he met with an accident the day before, he felt overjoyed to participate in an event that promotes medical excellence, medical tourism, and future-ready healthcare. His inspiring story of Mathematician C. Radhakrishna Rao, who scaled great heights in his second innings of life, spoke to the youngsters on the second innings of life. Especially for those who are enabling digital technology in Healthcare, he spoke thoroughly on Telemedicine, the importance of analyzing complex med data, Wearable Technology, Genetic Modifications, VI and AR, 3D bio-printing, and Regeneratory Medicines.

He redirected his emphasis to Medical Tourism stating that India attracts about 2 million medical tourists from 78 countries, mostly in South Asia, and is expected to grow by 30 million by 2026. Medical Tourism Index ranked us 10th for providing the most affordable healthcare, i.e. 30% lower in cost than the West.

The Conclave's second and third sessions focused on innovations, medical technology, and policy interventions. Panellists, including Dr. M.K. Ramesh and Dr. Dharminder Nagar, offered valuable perspectives on the future of healthcare infrastructure and digital advancements. Dr. Sundeep Mishra, Vice Chancellor of NIMS University Rajasthan, spoke on the changing dynamics of healthcare, emphasizing the need for flexible, patient-centric care.

The event concluded with discussions on medical education, startups in healthcare, and advancements in medical devices, highlighting the role of policies in improving the accessibility and quality of healthcare. The 3rd Edition of the Rajasthan Healthcare Conclave proved to be a pivotal platform for fostering collaboration, innovation, and policy development, setting a path towards a promising future for the healthcare sector.

