DentalKart and Baldus Sedation Systems Forge Alliance to Elevate Dental Care |

In a significant development for the dental industry, DentalKart, an Indian dental products and services provider, announced its collaboration with Germany's Baldus Sedation Systems on 30th September, 2023. This partnership aims to deliver tailored sedation solutions for dental professionals, emphasizing practical and efficient advancements in the field.

Market analysis reveals that the global dental market is on track to grow at a 6-7 per cent CAGR from 2022 to 2030. In parallel, the Indian dental market, currently valued at around USD 2 billion, anticipates an annual growth rate of 20 per cent, the company's statement read.

Operated by Vasa Denticity Limited, DentalKart is a prominent player in the marketing and distribution of dental products through its online platform, DentalKart. Founded by Dr. Vikas Agarwal and Sandeep Aggarwal, Vasa Denticity Limited was established on August 29, 2016, and initially operated as a Private Limited Company. It transitioned into a Public Limited Company on March 15, 2023, and subsequently, in June, it was listed on the NSE SME Exchange.

As India's largest online dental marketplace, Vasa Denticity Limited's DentalKart offers a broad selection of dental products, featuring over 125 domestic and international brands with a product inventory exceeding 15,000 items. The platform facilitates online services for customers across different regions.

In 2018, the company introduced a mobile application designed for B2B sales of dental products targeting hospitals, clinics, and medical establishments.

Dentalkart's Co-Founder & CEO, Dr. Vikas Agarwal expressed the significance of this collaboration, stating, "With the introduction of Baldus to India, we aim to revolutionise the standard of dental treatments and patient care in the country. This collaboration underscores our commitment to bringing the latest and most reliable dental solutions to the forefront of the Indian healthcare industry."