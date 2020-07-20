Coronavirus Vaccine: Cryptic tweet by Lancet editor Richard Horton creates buzz

As the cases of COVID-19 keeps on increasing every day, the world is eagerly waiting for a vaccine to stop the onslaught of the disease.

According to the WHO data, as of July 15, 23 candidate vaccines were the phase of clinical evaluation whereas, 140 candidate vaccines were in preclinical evaluation.

However, what created buzz today was the cryptic tweet by - medical journal - The Lancet editor-in-chief Richard Horton.

As per the report published by Times Now News, The Lancet is expected to publish the phase 1 clinical trial data of Oxford and AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate vaccine today, July 20

The editor took to Twitter and wrote, "Tomorrow. Vaccines. Just saying."