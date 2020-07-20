Coronavirus Vaccine: Cryptic tweet by Lancet editor Richard Horton creates buzz

As the cases of COVID-19 keeps on increasing every day, the world is eagerly waiting for a vaccine to stop the onslaught of the disease.
According to the WHO data, as of July 15, 23 candidate vaccines were the phase of clinical evaluation whereas, 140 candidate vaccines were in preclinical evaluation.
However, what created buzz today was the cryptic tweet by - medical journal - The Lancet editor-in-chief Richard Horton.
As per the report published by Times Now News, The Lancet is expected to publish the phase 1 clinical trial data of Oxford and AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate vaccine today, July 20
The editor took to Twitter and wrote, "Tomorrow. Vaccines. Just saying."
Meanwhile, with the highest single-day spike of 40,425 novel Coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 11,19,043, according to Health Ministry data on Monday. With 681 fresh deaths, the pandemic toll touched 27,497.
India once again crossed one lakh cases within three days. India crossed 10 lakh Covid-19 cases on July 17 and added another one lakh before July 20. The highest spike in cases was reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.
Karnataka, the new hotspot state, is nearing 65,000 cases, as Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 3,10,455 cases and 11,854 casualties followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,70,693 cases, and 2,481 deaths.
With 1,22,793 cases and 3,628 fatalities, Delhi remained the third worst-hit city in the country.
States with more than 10,000 cases include Karnataka (63,772), Gujarat (48,355), Uttar Pradesh (49,247), Rajasthan (29,434), Madhya Pradesh (22,600), West Bengal (42,487), Haryana (26,164), Andhra Pradesh (49,650), Telangana (45,076), Assam (23,999), Jammu and Kashmir (13,899), Kerala (12,480), Odisha (17,437) and Bihar (26,569).
As many as 7,00,087 have been cured, which is almost twice the number of active patients at 3,90,459.
India continues to be the third worst-hit country after the US and Brazil, and in the last 24 hours, 32,56,059 samples were tested, as the testing lab network continued to expand.
The global COVID-19 figures have increased to over 14.4 million, while there have been 605,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
(With inputs from IANS)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)