Corona Vaccine Tracker on Oct 29, 2020

Dr Reddy’s teams up with BIRAC for Sputnik V trials in India

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd on Thursday announced its partnership with Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), Department of Biotechnology (DBT), for advisory support on clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine in India.

According to a press release from the city-based drug maker, the partnership will allow Dr Reddy’s to identify and use some of BIRAC’s clinical trial centres for the vaccine, which are funded under the National Biopharma Mission (NBM), implemented by Project Management Unit-NBM at BIRAC.

Further, the company will have access to Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP) labs to conduct immunogenicity assay testing of the vaccine.

Fauci crushes early vaccine hopes

Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert, has said that it was not likely for a Covid-19 vaccine to be available in the US until next year, the media reported.

He made the remarks on Wednesday during a virtual session with the editor-in-chief of the JAMA medical journal, The Hill news website reported.

Fauci said that even though companies “would have enough data for the independent safety monitoring board to recommend applying for emergency authorization” by December, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) might not grant that authorization early next year.