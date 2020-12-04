Corona Vaccine Tracker on Dec 4, 2020

NYC expects vaccine shipment by mid Dec 15

New York: New York City is expecting Covid-19 vaccine shipments as early as December 15 and the first batch will prioritize healthcare workers and nursing home residents, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

“We’ve been in a brutal battle with Covid-19, but this month the cavalry is coming... Over time we’ll have enough (vaccine) for every New Yorker,” Xinhua news agency quoted the Mayor as saying in a tweet on Thursday.

Canada targets Jan for vaccine delivery

Ottawa: The Canadian government is targeting January as the starting point for COVID-19 vaccine delivery throughout the country, Canada’s Vaccine Distribution Czar Major General Dany Fortin said during a press conference.

Fortin explained the military would perform a “dry run” of the plan on December 7, have provincial distribution points set up by December 14 and hopes to be fully prepared before December 25.

The federal government will contract private logistics firms to help with the delivery, with contracts to be awarded by December 15, he added.

France to launch vaccination plan soon

Paris: French Prime Minister Jean Castex said a three-phase COVID-19 vaccination program will be launched in “a matter of weeks” and people will have the jabs free of charge and voluntarily.

At a weekly briefing on the epidemic situation, Castex on Thursday said the vaccination campaign would be deployed gradually “according to a simple logic: priority is given to the most vulnerable people and those most likely to develop serious forms of the disease”, Xinhua news agency reported.

Involving one million people, the first stage in early January will target the elderly in nursing homes and their medical staff who are at risk.