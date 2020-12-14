Corona Vaccine Tracker on Dec 15, 2020

Singapore approves Pfizer vaccine

Singapore: Singapore has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German firm BioNTech and the first shipment will arrive by the end of this month, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on Monday.

“Everyone who wants a vaccination should be able to get one by the end of next year,” the Prime Minister said. Priority will be given to those at greatest risk, such as frontline and healthcare workers, and the elderly and vulnerable, he said. Vaccinations will be free for all Singaporeans as well as long-term residents currently in Singapore, PM said.