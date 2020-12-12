Corona Vaccine Tracker on Dec 12, 2020

Mexico okays emergency use of Pfizer vaccine

Mexico City: The Mexican government's medical safety commission approved the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. Mexico is set to receive 250,000 doses of the vaccine, enough for 125,000 people because each person requires two shots. Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell has said that front-line health workers will get the shots first.

Vaccinations are expected to begin as soon as next week. López-Gatell said the approval "is, of course, a reason for hope," though the initial rounds of shots are not nearly enough for Mexico's coronavirus cases Friday, for a total of 1,229,379 infections during the pandemic.