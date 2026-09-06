Computer Vision Syndrome: Symptoms, Causes And Simple Remedies For Digital Eye Strain

Computer Vision Syndrome, also called digital eye strain, refers to eye and vision problems that can occur after prolonged use of computers, mobile phones, tablets and other digital screens. It is becoming increasingly common because of long screen time, reduced blinking and poor screen habits.

Symptoms

Eye strain, tired or heavy eyes

Dryness, burning or irritation

Watery or red eyes

Blurred or fluctuating vision

Headache, especially around the eyes or forehead

Difficulty focusing

Increased sensitivity to light

Neck, shoulder or back discomfort

Common Causes

Continuous screen use without breaks

Reduced blinking while concentrating on a screen

Screen brightness or glare

Poor viewing distance or posture

Small text or low contrast

Using screens in very dark or excessively bright surroundings

Uncorrected vision problems

Simple Remedies

Follow the 20-20-20 rule: Every 20 minutes, look at something about 20 feet away for 20 seconds

Keep the screen at a comfortable distance and slightly below eye level

Adjust brightness and reduce glare

Take regular breaks from phones and computers

Sujok Therapy

Sujok Therapy can be used to provide relief to the eyes. The highlighted area (see pics) are corresponding points for eyes and brain. Press the point with a probe for 4 to 5 minutes, then apply moong seeds. Keep them in place for 2 to 3 hours. This may provide instant relief.

Sujok Therapy and the remedies mentioned are not a substitute for professional medical diagnosis or treatment. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for persistent or worsening eye symptoms.