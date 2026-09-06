Computer Vision Syndrome: Symptoms, Causes And Simple Remedies For Digital Eye Strain

Computer Vision Syndrome, also called digital eye strain, refers to eye and vision problems that can occur after prolonged use of computers, mobile phones, tablets and other digital screens. It is becoming increasingly common because of long screen time, reduced blinking and poor screen habits.
Symptoms
Eye strain, tired or heavy eyes
Dryness, burning or irritation
Watery or red eyes
Blurred or fluctuating vision
Headache, especially around the eyes or forehead
Difficulty focusing
Increased sensitivity to light
Neck, shoulder or back discomfort
Common Causes
Continuous screen use without breaks
Reduced blinking while concentrating on a screen
Screen brightness or glare
Poor viewing distance or posture
Small text or low contrast
Using screens in very dark or excessively bright surroundings
Uncorrected vision problems
Simple Remedies
Follow the 20-20-20 rule: Every 20 minutes, look at something about 20 feet away for 20 seconds
Keep the screen at a comfortable distance and slightly below eye level
Adjust brightness and reduce glare
Take regular breaks from phones and computers
Sujok Therapy
Sujok Therapy can be used to provide relief to the eyes. The highlighted area (see pics) are corresponding points for eyes and brain. Press the point with a probe for 4 to 5 minutes, then apply moong seeds. Keep them in place for 2 to 3 hours. This may provide instant relief.
Sujok Therapy and the remedies mentioned are not a substitute for professional medical diagnosis or treatment. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for persistent or worsening eye symptoms.