 Computer Vision Syndrome: Symptoms, Causes And Simple Remedies For Digital Eye Strain
e-Paper Get App
HomeHealthComputer Vision Syndrome: Symptoms, Causes And Simple Remedies For Digital Eye Strain

Computer Vision Syndrome: Symptoms, Causes And Simple Remedies For Digital Eye Strain

Long hours on digital screens can leave your eyes tired, dry and strained. Here’s how to recognise the symptoms and protect your eyes

Rajshree VoraUpdated: Saturday, September 05, 2026, 09:32 PM IST
Computer Vision Syndrome: Symptoms, Causes And Simple Remedies For Digital Eye Strain

Computer Vision Syndrome, also called digital eye strain, refers to eye and vision problems that can occur after prolonged use of computers, mobile phones, tablets and other digital screens. It is becoming increasingly common because of long screen time, reduced blinking and poor screen habits.

Symptoms

  • Eye strain, tired or heavy eyes

  • Dryness, burning or irritation

  • Watery or red eyes

  • Blurred or fluctuating vision

  • Headache, especially around the eyes or forehead

  • Difficulty focusing

  • Increased sensitivity to light

  • Neck, shoulder or back discomfort

Common Causes

  • Continuous screen use without breaks

  • Reduced blinking while concentrating on a screen

  • Screen brightness or glare

  • Poor viewing distance or posture

  • Small text or low contrast

  • Using screens in very dark or excessively bright surroundings

  • Uncorrected vision problems

Simple Remedies

  • Follow the 20-20-20 rule: Every 20 minutes, look at something about 20 feet away for 20 seconds

  • Keep the screen at a comfortable distance and slightly below eye level

  • Adjust brightness and reduce glare

  • Take regular breaks from phones and computers

Sujok Therapy

Sujok Therapy can be used to provide relief to the eyes. The highlighted area (see pics) are corresponding points for eyes and brain. Press the point with a probe for 4 to 5 minutes, then apply moong seeds. Keep them in place for 2 to 3 hours. This may provide instant relief.

Sujok Therapy and the remedies mentioned are not a substitute for professional medical diagnosis or treatment. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for persistent or worsening eye symptoms.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source