Combating arthritis: How to deal with this crippling disease

X-rays are generally a good guide to what’s wrong with your hip, however it may be difficult to get complete assessment of X-rays especially in early disease, where the changes in the bony architecture may not be easily visible. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI scans) are a great tool to assess the disease process and formulate plan of treatment.

Treatment plan

Once the complete assessment is done, the treatment plan is outlined based on the problems faced and the amount of pain and disability the patient has due to arthritis.

In early disease, the treatment starts with changes in the lifestyle and anti inflammatory medicines. Patient should avoid sitting on the floor and squatting. They are motivated to maintain their muscle strength and hydrotherapy and swimming are a good way to maintain movement and stamina without further damaging the already diseased joint.

A good physiotherapy protocol is formed to give them better quality of life in future. In cases of proven Rheumatoid Arthritis and Ankylosing Spondylitis, a Rheumatology specialist opinion is helpful to give them course of Disease Modifying Medicines. They help in control of the arthritis and delay the surgery to a certain extent.

When there is damage to the blood supply, medicines to reduce the blood coagulation may be effective. The aim of the non operative management is to maintain the hip strength and flexibility, and even after taking all the precautions, the disease may progress gradually to a level where a surgical intervention is needed.

When the arthritis gets worse, the patient may have to undergo some surgical intervention to be able to mobilise and lead pain free life. Although difference types of surgeries are available, you may have to head to total knee replacement in severe disease.

The results of the procedure are very predictive and patients lead nearly normal and productive life after undergoing the surgery. They get pain free range and mobility and good quality of life after surgery.

The prosthesis and bearing surfaces have also evolved over decades and the invent of Ceramic and Oxynium heads have given us hope for increased survival of the replaced joint for longer term.

And the newer cement-less designs have better integration into the bone and enable to get fixation without cement, thereby nullifying cement related problems.

If you have hip problems in early age, do visit your orthopaedic surgeon to find a right solution. Timely treatment could help delay surgery and maintain good quality active life.