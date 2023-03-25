Colgate-Palmolive India teams up with IDA for 'Oral Health Innovation Conclave' as Principal Partner

Colgate-Palmolive India, a leading oral care company, has announced its principal partnership with the Indian Dental Association (IDA) for the upcoming Oral Health Innovation Conclave, to be held in New Delhi from 25-26 March 2023. The first national conference of its sort, will focus on establishing a specialised research ecosystem for dental evolution and communication, highlighting innovations, entrepreneurship, and research.

Colgate-Palmolive has a long-standing commitment to promoting oral health and hygiene in India. As principal partner, the company will play a key role in supporting and driving the event's agenda.

"We are delighted to have partnered with the Indian Dental Association's Oral Health Innovation Conclave. This event provides an excellent opportunity for us to collaborate with dental professionals and experts to share our insights and knowledge on the latest innovations in oral care and help promote Dental Research ecosystem for a future to smile about," said Ms. Swati Agarwal, Vice President of Global Technology Center, Colgate-Palmolive India.

The conclave will feature expert speakers, including dental professionals, researchers, and policymakers. Topics of discussion will include advancements in dental technology, latest research in oral care, and strategies for promoting oral hygiene in underserved communities.

As part of its commitment to innovation and education, Colgate-Palmolive will feature various experience booths, where visitors will have a chance to learn about the different aspects of oral care and try out the new products offered by the company - Anti Cavity Hub, Innovation Hub, Gum Care booth, Sampling Zone and the Whitening Hub. The company will continue to support initiatives and events that help raise awareness about the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene.