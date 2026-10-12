Representational Pic | File

India faces a mental-health burden, but the challenge is not defined by prevalence alone. The National Mental Health Survey conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences in 2015–16 estimated that 10.6% of Indian adults had a diagnosable mental disorder, with treatment gaps ranging from 70 to 92% across conditions. A study published in The Lancet Psychiatry estimated that 197.3 million Indians experienced mental disorders in 2017, including 45.7 million with depressive disorders and 44.9 million with anxiety disorders. Mental disorders’ share of India’s disease burden rose from 2.5% in 1990 to 4.7% in 2017.

Access to care remains constrained by cost, distance, shortages of trained professionals and stigma. Published estimates have placed India’s psychiatrist availability at approximately 0.75 per 100,000 people.

Against this backdrop, Cyrus Vandrevala’s sustained mental-health commitment stands apart from his career in cross-border investment. Through Intrepid Capital Partners, which he co-founded in 2001 with American venture capitalist Warren “Pete” Musser, he has made growth-stage investments in Indian IT services, infrastructure and real estate. More recently, his investment focus has extended to technology, healthcare and artificial intelligence through SEMCAP, the platform he co-founded with Walter “Buck” Buckley in 2020.

In 2008, Cyrus and Priya Hiranandani-Vandrevala established the Cyrus and Priya Vandrevala Foundation. The organisation launched its mental-health helpline in 2009, offering free psychological counselling and crisis support to people experiencing anxiety, depression, trauma, mood disorders, chronic illness, relationship conflict and distress. The telephone service has remained available around the clock, providing immediate contact for people unable or reluctant to approach a hospital, clinic or practitioner.

For Cyrus, mental health must be framed at a macro level rather than treated as a concern affecting only people with diagnosed psychiatric conditions. In his view, it affects the healthy, the sick and the ageing. A person receiving treatment for cancer or heart disease may struggle to follow a treatment plan, attend appointments or manage recovery if depression or anxiety remains unaddressed. Older people coping with chronic illness, bereavement or isolation may face similar difficulties.

This perspective places mental health within the wider healthcare system. Psychological support cannot guarantee improved medical outcomes, but untreated distress can affect how people engage with treatment and cope with illness. Cyrus believes the need requires additional resources and a combined response in which civil-society organisations develop accessible services while helping governments strengthen public provision.

A helpline cannot replace psychiatric treatment, emergency intervention or continuing psychotherapy. It can, however, provide psychological first aid, identify urgent concerns and direct callers towards appropriate care. The Foundation has also developed longer-term counselling options through vetted professionals. Independent reporting in 2023 described its helpline as operating in 11 languages through telephone and digital channels, important in a country where people may find it easier to describe distress in their first language.

The Foundation’s model has expanded to include WhatsApp support, counsellor and volunteer training, institutional collaboration and continuing consultation services. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when bereavement, isolation and financial uncertainty increased demand, the Foundation expanded its counselling capacity.

Cyrus’s role at the Foundation is that of co-founder and funder rather than a clinician. Its clinical operations are led by chief executive Dr Arun John and the Foundation’s professional counselling staff. Clinical protocols, supervision, training and case management remain the responsibility of qualified professionals.

The Foundation operates alongside India’s public mental-health system. The government launched the National Tele Mental Health Programme, or Tele-MANAS, in October 2022. By December 2023, 46 cells across 34 states and Union Territories had handled more than 500,000 calls, while the District Mental Health Programme had been approved for 738 districts. Non-profit services can complement this infrastructure through additional entry points, early support and referrals.

Cyrus argues that governments should assess mental-health investment through its effects on healthcare capacity, productivity and social wellbeing. In his view, earlier support can reduce pressure on health services and help people participate more fully in workplaces, families and communities. His view that stronger mental-health provision may contribute to lower crime is best presented as a policy perspective rather than as a measured outcome of the Foundation’s work.

Stigma remains a persistent barrier. Cyrus compares mental-health needs with physical injuries: a minor cut may heal with basic care, while a deeper wound requires medical attention. Mental-health conditions similarly range in nature and severity. They should be addressed according to need rather than dismissed or concealed.

The Foundation does not claim to resolve India’s mental-health challenge. Its contribution lies in building a continuous, multilingual and low barrier point of contact. By helping people in distress begin seeking assistance, Cyrus Vandrevala’s sustained institutional commitment forms one part of the broader public, clinical and civil-society response India requires.