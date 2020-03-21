Are you suffering from the fear of better options while making decisions?

We have the freedom of choice, which enhances the feeling of autonomy and encourages one’s sense of control. But increased number of choices can be detrimental to an individual’s decision making.

Some become paralysed in decision making and are unable to choose in the most trivial things. The person finds it impossible to make a relevant choice and produces more confusion. This paralysis can be described as FOBO - Fear Of Better Options.

A New York-based venture capitalist and author Patrick McGinnis coined this term and defines it as "the insidious twin of FOMO (fear of missing out). It keeps you from committing to any choice in case another, more optimal opportunity comes along."

FOBO makes an individual feel anxious and terrified about missing something better, when he faces too many attractive choices. The plethora of options available stifles an individual’s potential to choose due to fear of selecting, missing out or being negatively judged by others.

This is a social anxiety disorder when it creates a significant feeling of overthinking, worry and self-consciousness which procrastinates decision-making skills and thus, you may lose a lot of precious time and optimal opportunities provided in life.

5 signs that you are suffering from FOBO

Fear of remorse

The inability to choose, for instance, what to eat while ordering food online means it is difficult to make an obvious decision to get your meal ensemble in your plate quickly.